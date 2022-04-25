Superhero Bits: Batgirl May Be Headed To Theaters, A Stylish New Doctor Strange 2 Poster & More

Former "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles has had the chance to voice Batman in "The Long Halloween," but now he has his sights sight on bringing the hero to life in live-action. During a recent appearance at Supernatural NJ Con 2022 (via RhiannonNymph's YouTube channel), the actor was asked which character he would like to play in the DC universe, and he did not hesitate to answer:

"Batman. Let's be clear about that. I have gotten to do the voice, why not get to play the Bat? Maybe someone at Gotham Knights can put in a good word for me if that role ever comes up."

Misha Collins was with him at the panel and, as it just so happens, his former co-star is playing Harvey Dent in the upcoming "Gotham Knights" pilot for The CW. The only problem with that is the show will be picking up in a world where Bruce Wayne is dead. But there's always an opportunity for flashbacks, right? If nothing else, we'll get to see him as Solider Boy in "The Boys" season 3 sooner rather than later.