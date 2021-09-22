James Gunn Says Mantis And Nebula Have 'Pretty Huge' Roles In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

Who needs Hamlet when you've got Nebula? Karen Gillan's blue cyborg space assassin may have 12 soliloquies in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," if James Gunn's official verified Twitter account is to be believed.

That's likely a joke on Gunn's part. However, he recently replied to a retweeted ComicBook.com article that said a reading of his "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" script left Gillan and her co-star, Pom Klementieff — who plays Mantis — in "floods of tears." He said, "I hope it's not because they thought they had too few lines because honestly their roles are both pretty huge and it seems greedy."

You can see his original tweet below.

I hope itâ€™s not because they thought they had too few lines because honestly their roles are both pretty huge and it seems greedy. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 19, 2021

Gillan herself started getting in on the action, saying she "expected at least 2 more soliloquies," to which Gunn replied, "12 isn't enough?" Before "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Nebula will appear in "Thor: Love and Thunder," and we heard previously that said film would bring out the character's bonkers side.

Maybe Nebula will suddenly start monologuing more. At this point, she's undergone torture at the hands of Thanos and she's had to kill her evil past self. We recently saw a happier, more well-adjusted version of her running double- and triple-crosses in the second episode of "What If...?" That was a Nebula from an alternate timeline, though, and this one still might have some issues to work through.

As for Mantis, she was one of the heroes dusted at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War," but now she's back, and with her abilities as an empath, she might be uniquely positioned to help Nebula and the other Guardians overcome their personal trauma.