First Peacemaker Footage Revealed: John Cena Reprises His The Suicide Squad Character

The HBO Max promo also gave us some sneak peeks at some very anticipated series and movies that will be debuting on the streamer. First up is "Succession" season 3, which will launch on October 17 and has Brian Cox's Logan Roy promising to grind bones to make bread. Yikes! Next is the eleventh season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," with Susie Essman looking perturbed at Larry David as he spills wine all over a couch.

After holding us over with two specials, "Euphoria" season 2 will see the return of Zendaya's Rue Bennett and Hunter Schafer's Jules Vaughn, the latter of whom is dressed like Frida Kahlo for some reason. Issa Rae is still talking to herself in the mirror when "Insecure" returns for its fifth season on October 24. The new comedy-drama "The Sex Lives of College Girls" hails from "The Mindy Project" star Mindy Kaling and will be led by Pauline Chalamet (yes, Timothée's sister). A new look at the "Sex and the City" revival "And Just Like That..." shows Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw snogging Mr. Big (Chris Noth). There will also be new episodes of HBO's other revival "Gossip Girl."

On the features front (all debuting day-and-date on HBO Max and in theaters) we get a new look at Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams' paterfamilias in "King Richard," which bows on November 19. Paul Atreides can witness the future when "Dune" opens on October 22, and Keanu Reeves can have his mind blown once again as Neo is reborn for "The Matrix Resurrections" on December 22.