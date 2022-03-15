J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Gordon Will Get More To Do In Batgirl

Prior to the theatrical release of "Justice League" in 2017, a professional personal trainer named Aaron Williamson posted Instagram pictures of his client, actor J.K. Simmons, then 61, displaying impressive progress on a recently undertaken weightlifting journey. Simmons' musculature was impressive enough to be featured in men's health magazines, and the actor's fans — knowing he was set to appear in the upcoming superhero movie as the stalwart Batman ally Commissioner Gordon — began to speculate that Simmons might be fighting or performing stunts.

When "Justice League" was finally released, audiences saw a disappointingly fight- and stunt-free Commissioner Gordon standing on a rooftop wearing a trench coat, impressive biceps covered, merely chatting up superheroes. As letdowns go, it was minor, but it was a letdown nevertheless. The same anticipation cycle repeated a few years later when Zack Snyder's four-hour cut of "Justice League" was released on HBOMax, and Simmons' role had not been significantly expanded.

However, in a recent interview with Discussing Film, Simmons revealed that, when he reprises his roles as Commissioner Gordon in the upcoming film "Batgirl," he will have a lot more to do.