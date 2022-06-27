Superhero Bits: Chris Hemsworth Isn't Done With Thor, Morbius Arrives At Blockbuster & More

Erik Kripke, showrunner of Prime Video's "The Boys," brought "Supernatural" alum Jensen Ackles into the fold this season as Soldier Boy. But what about his former co-star Jared Padalecki? The head of the hit series explained in a recent interview with E! News that he would love to bring the "Walker" star aboard, so long as he could fit it into his busy schedule. Kripke said:

"I would put Jared on the show in a heartbeat. I mean, he's really busy with his empire over there in Austin, but if it was willing to play, I would put him on the show in a second."

So, if you could clear some room in your schedule for "The Boys" season 4, that would be great, Mr. Padalecki.