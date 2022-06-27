Superhero Bits: Chris Hemsworth Isn't Done With Thor, Morbius Arrives At Blockbuster & More
Wolverine One:12 figure from Mezco Toys
The folks at Mezco Toys have partnered with Marvel to bring the fan-favorite mutant Wolverine to life in stylish form with a new One:12 edition action figure. As we can see, this is the classic, yellow costume that fans of the 90s cartoon or the comics will surely recognize what was sorely missing from the movies during Hugh Jackman's tenure. The figure retails for $155 and is due to arrive in August of this year. Those who are interested can pre-order one by clicking here.
The Boys showrunner would put Jared Padalecki on the show in a second
Erik Kripke, showrunner of Prime Video's "The Boys," brought "Supernatural" alum Jensen Ackles into the fold this season as Soldier Boy. But what about his former co-star Jared Padalecki? The head of the hit series explained in a recent interview with E! News that he would love to bring the "Walker" star aboard, so long as he could fit it into his busy schedule. Kripke said:
"I would put Jared on the show in a heartbeat. I mean, he's really busy with his empire over there in Austin, but if it was willing to play, I would put him on the show in a second."
So, if you could clear some room in your schedule for "The Boys" season 4, that would be great, Mr. Padalecki.
Check out jacked Beast Boy in Titans season 4
Director Nick Copus recently shared the above photo from behind the scenes of "Titans" season 4, just as production resumes after a brief hiatus. As we can see, actor Ryan Potter is back at it as Beast Boy and, if this photo is any indication, he is getting straight-up jacked for the new episodes. That shirt is doing some work to cover up those biceps, and Potter looks thrilled about it. While not a ton has been revealed about the new season yet, with the exception of the addition of some villains, we're ready for a new Beast Boy.
The last Blockbuster has lots of copies of Morbius available
Much has been said about the final Blockbuster store in existence, which currently resides in Bend, Oregon. The video store even had a full documentary dedicated to it released on Netflix. Well, that store's customers still want new movies, damn it, and that even extends to the maligned Marvel movie "Morbius." What's more, it appears that the last standing Blockbuster went pretty hard on the Marvel Comics adaptation, with 16 total copies available, six of which were checked out at the time the tweet was posted. So hey, at least Sony can count those rentals towards the revenue stream for the otherwise mostly failed would-be franchise starter.
The legacy of Thor
In anticipation of the release of "Thor: Love and Thunder" next week, Marvel has released a brand new featurette that celebrates the legacy of the character in the MCU. Chris Hemsworth initially debuted as the God of Thunder back in 2011 and has since been a staple of the universe with four "Avengers" movies and four solo films under his belt. Hemsworth himself, as well as Kevin Feige and others, discuss the character's legacy alongside bits of footage from the movies and behind-the-scenes stuff mixed in for good measure. Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on July 8, 2022.
Did Warner Bros. scrap a Flash show featuring Ezra Miller?
It's rumor time. As always, rumor is the big word here, and we are treating this report as such. Ezra Miller continues to draw negative headlines for allegedly criminal and bizarre behavior. That has put Warner Bros. in a tough spot with "The Flash" movie next year, but that may not be the only complication. As reported by ComicBookMovie.com, actress Carline Kwan ("Lucifer") shared something in a since-deleted post on Twitter claiming that a show had been in development that would have included Miller's Barry Allen. Said Kwan:
"A friend of mine recently had a project canceled that he had written eight episodes for because it involved the Flash and Ezra Miller continues to be a NIGHTMARE."
since the tweet was deleted but, this revelation certainly raises an eyebrow, but even if this show was a real thing, it sure doesn't sound like it is anymore. "The Flash" may well still hit theaters next year, but Miller's future in the role seems to be in jeopardy.
It seems Chris Hemsworth isn't done playing Thor just yet
The future of Thor in the MCU beyond "Love and Thunder" seems a bit uncertain, and Chris Hemsworth has even said some stuff on the current press tour that led us to believe that perhaps he was getting ready to hang up the hammer for good. Well, in a recent conversation with Deadline, the actor addressed that very topic head-on Hemsworth said, "I'll do it until someone says get off the stage. I love it." Given how much value Hemsworth has brought to the MCU over the years, it seems highly unlikely that Marvel Studios and/or Disney are going to be telling Hemsworth to get off the stage. At least not yet.
Heads up! The Harley Quinn season 3 trailer seems to be dropping tomorrow
Lastly, the folks behind the animated "Harley Quinn" show have finally begun to pull the curtain back on the long-awaited third season, which is set to debut on HBO Max next month. A new photo has been released that sees Harley and Ivy kissing passionately. Beyond that, the caption warns fans to stay tuned tomorrow, strongly signaling that we are going to be getting our first trailer. We'll be on the lookout for that. In the meantime, you can use the hashtag #Harlivy on Twitter to make use of the above emoji.