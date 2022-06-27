Thor: Love And Thunder Will Have Thor Dealing With Stormbreaker's 'Adolescent' Mood Swings

"Thor: Love and Thunder" finds Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder in the midst of a mid-life crisis at the ripe young age of 1,000 (give or take a few decades). Hoping to leave his superhero days behind him, Thor's search for a new life's purpose is interrupted by the arrival of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a figure who's said to be far more sympathetic than your average one-and-done Marvel villain. Further rocking the boat, Thor's quest unexpectedly brings him face to face with an ex whom he still has feelings for.

I'm referring, of course, to Mjolnir.

It was Korg ("Thor: Ragnarok" and "Love and Thunder" director Taika Waititi) who once observed that Thor had "a pretty special and intimate relationship" with his magical hammer and losing it was "almost comparable to losing a loved one." Thor has since gained a new weapon in the form of Stormbreaker, making things a tad awkward when he crosses paths with the rebuilt Mjolnir in "Love and Thunder." Not helping matters, the latter is wielded by Thor's old flame Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), now a super-powered warrior in her own right.