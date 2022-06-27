Kevin Feige Teases 'Plenty Of Other Incarnations Of Thor' That We've Yet To See
In "Thor: Love and Thunder," there's a new Thor in town and her name is Jane Foster. After sitting out the three-quel, "Thor: Ragnarok," Natalie Portman's character is back and she's buffed up, sporting goldilocks, and wielding Thor's hammer. As it turns out, Jane's turn as the Mighty Thor may be a hint of things to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Producer and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently spoke at a press conference for "Love and Thunder," where /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui was in attendance. Discussion came around to the future of the Thor franchise and the possibility of other Thors beyond Jane and Chris Hemsworth's character entering the fray somewhere down the line. Feige said:
"There are these things called comic books that have a lot of stories in them. And that's where all of our stories come from. And if the question is, 'Have you told all the great horror stories from the comics and movies?' The answer is no. There are lots of them. And I've always said our interest in making additional stories is somewhat about continuing the character. It's almost entirely about continuing the experience with the actor and being able to see — I think of all of our cast not as their individual characters, but as the Marvel Players, who within that character can grow and evolve and change. And if we look at the comics as our guide, there are plenty of other incarnations of Thor that we have yet to see."
Give us Beta Ray Bill and Frog Thor
Hemsworth's Thor is certainly a character who we've seen "grow and evolve and change," as Feige says. You can see this not only in his solo franchise's shift to a more comedic tone, but in the emotional roller coaster he has been on in the last few MCU films, from dealing with the destruction of Asgard in "Ragnarok" to Thanos' reign of terror in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." Thor lost everything and everyone he loved, got depressed, got fat, and now he's back in action again.
Hemsworth has stuck around the MCU just as long if not longer than Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans, all of whom played fellow founding Avengers but are now retired. His character certainly might have room for more growth, but he's also been out there in the press saying that he'd "like to exit [the series] before people tell [him] to exit."
If and when Hemsworth does hang up his cape, there's at least one major Thor character from Marvel Comics that we have yet to see, and that's Beta Ray Bill, the first non-Norse god to prove worthy of wielding Thor's hammer, Mjolnir. Back in 2018, "Infinity War" directors Joe and Anthony Russo said Beta Ray Bill had been discussed many times in-house at Marvel, and Bill's own hammer of choice, Stormbreaker, already exists in the MCU.
Personally, I'd still like to see that cut "Loki" scene of Frog Thor beating up Tom Hiddleston's god of mischief. We've already seen talking raccoons, hippos, and crocodiles in the MCU, so why not put a helmet with wings on the head of a frog and call him the next Thor?
In the meantime, "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters on July 8, 2022.