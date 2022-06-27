Kevin Feige Teases 'Plenty Of Other Incarnations Of Thor' That We've Yet To See

Hemsworth's Thor is certainly a character who we've seen "grow and evolve and change," as Feige says. You can see this not only in his solo franchise's shift to a more comedic tone, but in the emotional roller coaster he has been on in the last few MCU films, from dealing with the destruction of Asgard in "Ragnarok" to Thanos' reign of terror in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." Thor lost everything and everyone he loved, got depressed, got fat, and now he's back in action again.

Hemsworth has stuck around the MCU just as long if not longer than Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans, all of whom played fellow founding Avengers but are now retired. His character certainly might have room for more growth, but he's also been out there in the press saying that he'd "like to exit [the series] before people tell [him] to exit."

If and when Hemsworth does hang up his cape, there's at least one major Thor character from Marvel Comics that we have yet to see, and that's Beta Ray Bill, the first non-Norse god to prove worthy of wielding Thor's hammer, Mjolnir. Back in 2018, "Infinity War" directors Joe and Anthony Russo said Beta Ray Bill had been discussed many times in-house at Marvel, and Bill's own hammer of choice, Stormbreaker, already exists in the MCU.

Personally, I'd still like to see that cut "Loki" scene of Frog Thor beating up Tom Hiddleston's god of mischief. We've already seen talking raccoons, hippos, and crocodiles in the MCU, so why not put a helmet with wings on the head of a frog and call him the next Thor?

In the meantime, "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters on July 8, 2022.