Chris Hemsworth Has A Game Plan For When He'll Stop Playing Thor

Imagine falling into a coma in the year 2011, waking up over a decade later, and finding out that Thor — of all superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — is the first and only character to receive a fourth solo movie. While it might be a little tougher to wrap your mind around phenomena like TikTok, the alarmingly swift rise of political extremism here in the United States, and a bunch of celebrities publicly embarrassing themselves for selling out to the crypto folks (oh, and that whole ongoing pandemic, too), it'd still be difficult to explain the explosion in Thor's popularity over the years.

Once a stick-in-the-mud Shakespeare wannabe, director Taika Waititi finally stepped in to take advantage of actor Chris Hemsworth's innate charm and overt comedic chops with "Thor: Ragnarok" in 2017. All eyes now turn to "Thor: Love and Thunder" in the hopes of recapturing that magic for the god of thunder's fourth solo outing. But as much as a staple as Hemsworth's hammer-wielding hero has become over the years, how much longer can we reasonably expect him to keep playing the part?

That's a question at the forefront of the actor's mind as well, apparently. While he's not quite looking for the exit just yet, Hemsworth has made it clear that he has some strong stipulations in order to lead more movies in the MCU. His biggest priority? Every script has to bring something new to the table.