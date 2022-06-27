Natalie Portman Relished Playing The 'Danger' Of Jane Foster's Thor: Love And Thunder Arc

There was a time not so long ago when it seemed like Natalie Portman was done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although Portman's character, Jane Foster, popped up in "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, it was only in existing footage of her that had gone unused from the production of "Thor: The Dark World." That movie was originally supposed to be helmed by Patty Jenkins, who would have been the MCU's first female director, but she left over creative differences (and went on to direct "Wonder Woman"). This reportedly upset Portman, who had championed Jenkins herself.

We really hadn't seen Portman in new footage as Jane since 2013 when "The Dark World" dropped. All that changes with the new fourquel "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees Jane inheriting the mantle of The Mighty Thor.

/Film's Hoai-Tran Bui recently attended a press conference for "Love and Thunder" where Portman discussed what it was like for her to step back into the role and show moviegoers a new, more muscular Jane. The actress said: