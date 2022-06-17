Superhero Bits: Chris Hemsworth May Be Done With Thor, Marvel And DC Tribute Tim Sale & More

Grant Morrison, one of the greatest comic book creators living today, has revealed that he pitched not one but two different movies to Marvel Studios some years ago. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the writer explained that, long before Kevin Feige took over, he pitched a "Doctor Strange" and a "Moon Knight" movie to no avail.

"Way back at the start, before even [current president] Kevin Feige was involved — I knew those guys back then — and I pitched Dr. Strange, and I pitched them Moon Knight," Morrison revealed. "But they just never took us seriously because we were comic-book guys. It was just always, 'we need to get our own people to do this.' They've got the formula now, and it really works well, but back then, it was very much, 'Hollywood people should be doing this stuff, not you freaky comic guys.' But you know, that never stopped them from stealing our stuff [laughs]. They're quite happy to put their hands in our pockets for whatever they needed to! I had a great Doctor Strange pitch, but obviously, they went their own way."

Those characters may be off the board, but perhaps Feige would be willing to hear Morrison out now on another pitch?