Tim Sale, Legendary Comic Artist Known For Batman And Spider-Man, Has Died At 66
Tim Sale, the legendary comic book artist behind works such as "Batman: The Long Halloween" and "Spider-Man: Blue," has passed away. It had previously been reported by DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee several days ago that Sale had been hospitalized with severe health issues. Sale is said to have passed away with loved ones by his side. He was 66 years old.
The news of the artist's passing was confirmed by the official Twitter account for his artwork. A statement was shared with the account's following with the news, which reads as follows:
"It's with a heavy sadness that I must announce that Tim Sale passed away today. He passed with the love of his life beside him, and loves all of you very much. Please share photos and stories under this post, as we hope to share them with the community."
— Remembering Tim Sale (@ArtBySale) June 16, 2022
There was in an instant outpouring of support for the artist whose work had influenced many of the biggest names in the industry. Tom King ("Batman"), Mike Mignola ("Hellboy"), and the official New York Comic Con accounts were just several of the many who shared their love for Sale following the news. There is no word yet on the official cause of death.
A legacy of legendary work
Sale worked for both Marvel Comics and DC Comics during his illustrious career, as well as indie publishers such as Harris Comics and Oni Press. While Sale did a lot of memorable work over his decades-long career in the business, it is his collaborations with writer Jeph Loeb that made the greatest impact. The two worked together on stories such as "Batman: The Long Halloween," "Superman for All Seasons," "Catwoman: When In Rome," "Batman Dark Victory," "Spider-Man: Blue," "Hulk: Grey," "Daredevil: Yellow," and "Captain America: White," amongst others.
In particular, "The Long Halloween" is widely considered to be amongst the best "Batman" stories ever told in any medium, with the comic serving as an inspiration for director Matt Reeves' "The Batman." While the books haven't necessarily been adapted for the screen, "Spider-Man: Blue" and "Daredevil: Yellow" are similarly listed as some of the best stories told in those respective characters' rich catalogs.
Sale was decorated for his work, earning several Eisner Award nominations throughout his career, as well as a win in 1999 for Best Short Story, with "Devil's Advocate" in "Grendel: Black, White, and Red" #1. In addition to his work in comics, Sale also worked (once again with Loeb) on the NBC TV series "Heroes." Last year, Loeb and Sale partnered once again to return to the world of Gotham City with "Batman: The Long Halloween Special," serving as a continuation of the original story.
RIP, Tim Sale.