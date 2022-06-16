Tim Sale, Legendary Comic Artist Known For Batman And Spider-Man, Has Died At 66

Tim Sale, the legendary comic book artist behind works such as "Batman: The Long Halloween" and "Spider-Man: Blue," has passed away. It had previously been reported by DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee several days ago that Sale had been hospitalized with severe health issues. Sale is said to have passed away with loved ones by his side. He was 66 years old.

The news of the artist's passing was confirmed by the official Twitter account for his artwork. A statement was shared with the account's following with the news, which reads as follows:

"It's with a heavy sadness that I must announce that Tim Sale passed away today. He passed with the love of his life beside him, and loves all of you very much. Please share photos and stories under this post, as we hope to share them with the community."

There was in an instant outpouring of support for the artist whose work had influenced many of the biggest names in the industry. Tom King ("Batman"), Mike Mignola ("Hellboy"), and the official New York Comic Con accounts were just several of the many who shared their love for Sale following the news. There is no word yet on the official cause of death.