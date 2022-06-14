Superhero Bits: Batman Goes Aztec, Loki Season 2 Begins Filming & More

Sony recently attempted to capitalize on the meme culture that emerged around "Morbius" by re-releasing the film in theaters, an experiment that failed in spectacular fashion. As a result, a jokester created a petition on Change.org urging the studio to release the movie theatrically a third time, and (lord help us) the petition has already passed 25,000 signatures. The petition, rather hilariously, reads as follows:

"This weekend, excited fans across the world had the chance to once again see Morbius in the theaters. While this was an awesome opportunity, there was one problem: We were all busy this weekend. Some of us were washing our hair, some of us had to study, and some of us had just already made other plans. Please don't interpret this as disinterest on our part. If you were to once again release Morbius in theaters, just let us know, and we will be there for sure. Unless something comes up."

There's almost no chance Sony is dumb enough to do this again. Almost.