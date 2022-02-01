Titans Season 4 Adds A Bunch Of Villains To The Mix: Mother Mayhem, Brother Blood, And Jinx

According to Deadline, "Titans" has tapped Joseph Morgan from "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals," "Bourne" franchise star Franka Potente, and up-and-coming English actress Lisa Ambalavanar (pictured above, respectively) to join the cast. All three of their characters have a rich history with H.I.V.E. (or the Hierarchy of International Vengeance and Extermination), which has been previously referenced in the live-action series in the past, so it's very possible that season four will have a large focus on that evil organization.

Morgan will play Sebastian Blood AKA Brother Blood, "an introvert with a strong intelligence and a hidden darker nature." Traditionally he's been portrayed as a cult leader in the comics, but more recently Brother Blood has been depicted more like the version in the animated "Teen Titans" series, where he's the headmaster of a school for young supervillains. It's uncertain which route they'll take on "Titans," but judging by how dark and depressing they tend to go on the show, my money is on the cult leader.

Standing beside Brother Blood will be Potente as Mother Mayhem. She is described as "a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her, a predator in human form with an unfettered belief in her mission in the world." Her role is to be the wife of the current Brother Blood and birth the next Brother Blood, but this description sounds like she'll be a bit more cut-throat than previous depictions of the character.

As for Ambalavanar, she will take up the mantle of Jinx in a recurring role. This character is "a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with a joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it." In the comics, Jinx is a formidable sorceress that draws her powers from the elements. She typically appears alongside villainous teams such as the Fearsome Five, the Secret Syndicate, or the Injustice League, but her "Teen Titans" cartoon counterpart is a student of the H.I.V.E. Academy and has probability manipulation powers that are similar to Marvel's Scarlet Witch. Though Jinx starts out as a villain, she develops into more of a tweener in later seasons and even teams up with the Titans on occasion. Now that there's another magic user on the block in "Titans," it'll be interesting to see how Raven will come into play here. After season 1, Rachel has taken a bit of a back seat storyline-wise, so the introduction of Jinx may move the troubled hero back to the front burner.

Of course, the inclusion of these familiar faces from the comics can't guarantee that "Titans" has learned from its mistakes and will get any better as a show. After botching the Red Hood storyline last season, it'll definitely be hard for the series to bounce back and reel the audience back in. But with an entity like H.I.V.E. as the main protagonists, maybe my concerns will be addressed and the team will finally be forced to fight together as a team in costume as the superheroes they are for once, and not just the one time in the big final battle of the season. After all, you're more likely to entice an audience with something sweet like a bee's honey rather than something sour like frustrating, nonsensical, and convoluted television writing.

"Titans" season 4 is expected to arrive on HBO Max some time in 2022, but we don't have an official premiere date yet.