The Invitation: Release Date, Cast, And More

(Welcome to ...And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

As you may have heard (and, no, we're not done reminding you), /Film is going all out to celebrate the grandaddy of blood-sucker movies, "Nosferatu," turning 100 by declaring 2022 the "Year of the Vampire." It's a good thing we are, too, because the vampire genre at large has been having a rough go of late.

For starters, the long-delayed, "Spider-Man" adjacent, vampiric superhero movie "Morbius" finally opened in theaters to critical scorn on its way to disappointing at the box office. (The less said about Sony's complete misreading of the "It's Morbin' Time" memes, the better.) Then, not long after, Miramax dropped out of backing "Mina Harker," an intriguing "Dracula" re-imagining that was being developed by "Jennifer's Body" and "Destroyer" director Karyn Kusama.

Luckily, like any other creature of the night, it takes more than a couple of hits to knock out the vampire genre. 2023 is already set to bring us a pair of very different but equally promising "Dracula"-based movies in the forms of "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" and "Renfield." Before that, however, we'll be getting "The Invitation," yet another film that is said to be inspired by Bram Stoker's horror classic (albeit somewhat less directly, by the sound of it).