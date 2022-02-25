Universal's Renfield Set For Spring 2023 Release

The cinematic event of our lifetimes, starring one of our most compelling movie stars of our time, finally has an exact release date. You might be under the (understandable) belief that "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" will be the most Nicolas Cage film to ever Nicolas Cage. After all, it stars Cage as a fictionalized version of himself who gets swept up in a much bigger action story than he ever could've anticipated — but you'd be mistaken. Arguably, the one role that could ever possibly one-up Cage playing himself would have to be Nicolas Cage portraying none other than Dracula himself. Ever since we first heard about "Renfield," the movie focusing on the famed vampire's wild little henchman with a propensity to eat bugs, we've breathlessly awaited any and all further updates on the project.

Today, thankfully, we've received just that. According to Deadline, Universal Pictures has begun to finalize their scheduling for the Spring of next year. As a result, we now know that the studio has dated "Renfield" to release in theaters on April 14, 2023 — probably as an early birthday present for me by a mere 48 hours, in my humblest of opinions. How thoughtful! Interestingly, the report indicates that this is actually the same date as a Sony movie starring Adam Driver titled "65," which had previously been dated for a release in May of this year. Obviously, given the continued uncertainty as we navigate this unpredictable pandemic, it remains to be seen whether either (or even both) of these 2023 dates manage to stay on track. In any case, it's nice to pencil in a premiere for "Renfield" so we can all clear our schedules and plan the surprise "Renfield"-themed birthday party celebration for me ... right? Guys? Anybody?