Dracula Spinoff Renfield Begins Filming & Universal Shares Cool Retro Logo

Every piece of information released about Chris McKay's upcoming "Dracula" spin-off, "Renfield," is an absolute delight. Between stellar actors being added to the cast and Nicolas Cage (who is donning the cape of Dracula) taking inspiration from Gabriel in James Wan's "Malignant," the anticipation surrounding "Renfield" is already palpable.

Now, the official Instagram account for Universal Monsters has shared an uber-cool retro-style logo for the film's title. A behind-the-scenes shot of the "Renfield" slate was accompanied by the announcement that day one of principal photography is complete, while the slate itself reveals the red and yellow-tinted vintage logo.

"Renfield" will be taking a look into the toxic and often-codependent relationship between Count Dracula and Renfield, with Nicolas Hoult playing the titular character. Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker's "Dracula," in which he was one of the inmates at the asylum overseen by Dr. John Seward. Renfield suffered from delusions that urged him to compulsively eat living creatures, including insects, birds, and spiders. Although Renfield is best known as Dracula's henchman and does not quite have an arc of his own, the upcoming horror-comedy will have plenty of opportunities to flesh out the character in interesting ways.