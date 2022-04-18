Karyn Kusama's Dracula Feature Mina Harker Has Been Staked

In the Year of the Vampire, some "Dracula" adaptations live while others die by the stake or some such slaying method. One movie that was paradoxically hoping to see the light of the day but that will now die as if by exposure to sunlight, is Karyn Kusama's "Mina Harker."

The Blumhouse and Miramax-produced Dracula film — which, as its name implies, would have centered on the character of Mina Harker, played by Winona Ryder in Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 adaptation — had been in development for some time but has now had its head cut off in a rather impromptu fashion. Deadline reports that Miramax has suddenly backed out of the project, only three weeks before it was set to begin shooting. Sources told the trade that "Mina Harker" hit a dead-end due to textbook "creative differences."

This is disappointing news, as a Kusama-directed "Dracula" movie from Blumhouse could have been amazing. Kusama's husband, Phil Hay, and his screenwriting partner, Matt Manfredi, had penned the script for "Mina Harker," and they are the same duo that wrote Kusama's last two films, "The Invitation" and "Destroyer." "The Invitation," in particular, was a film that drew maximum horror out of a $1 million budget, showing that Kusama was, in theory, at least, perfectly suited to the Blumhouse way of doing things.

"Mina Harker" was set to star Jasmine Cephas Jones ("Blindpsotting") as the title heroine. In 2020, Cephas Jones and her father, Ron Cephas Jones, became the first father-daughter winners in Emmy Award history.