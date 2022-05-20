Last Voyage Of The Demeter Release Date Rerouted To Late Summer 2023

"The Last Voyage of the Demeter" is sailing from January 27, 2023 to August 11, 2023, according to Deadline. A late summer spot is typically a more respected date for a release than late January, though there is no official information listed in terms of why the shift is happening. The Universal Pictures and DreamWorks project is based on the chapter from Bram Stoker's "Dracula" entitled "The Captain's Log," and will tell us what happened on the merchant ship "Demeter," which transported a certain very famous vampire from Carpathia to England. As you likely know if you're a vampire fan, Dracula had to have some of his native soil with him at all times, which was contained within some of the fifty unmarked wooden crates on the ship. Those crates also contained (dum dum dum) him! And since the journey is long, and vampires get snacky, the ship's crew is in danger.

The film is directed by André Øvredal ("Trollhunter," "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark") from a screenplay by Bragi F. Schut, Stefan Ruzowitzky, and Zak Olkewicz. I love the idea of this film, though I'm curious to see exactly how it ends since the story, uh, doesn't exactly end well for the sailors. (I also find it interesting that Demeter is the Greek goddess of growing things, and Dracula is a very dead thing.)