Last Voyage Of The Demeter First Look: Don't Let Dracula On Your Boat

The image above from "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" comes directly from Amblin, with the message: "Cheers to director André Øvredal and his talented cast and hardy crew on the completion of principal photography for THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER. You are the lifeblood of this creative endeavor, and as we all know, the blood is the life ..." The upcoming horror movie has a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz based on a story by Bragi Schut, inspired by Bram Stoker's "Dracula."

The cast includes Corey Hawkins, David Dastmalchian, Liam Cunningham, Aisling Franciosi, Jon Jon Briones, Stefan Kapičić, Nikolai Nikolaeff Woody Norman, Martin Furulund, Chris Walley, and Javier Botet as Dracula. Botet is one of the go-to actors for playing tall, skinny, creepy creatures (he was the ghoul spotted at the end of the fantastic found-footage pic "REC," for instance), so the prospect of seeing him play Dracula is very exciting.

"The Last Voyage of the Demeter" is due out on January 27, 2023.