Superhero Bits: Venom 3 Teased By Tom Hardy, Batman Returns Turns 30 & More

Anthony Starr has made quite the name for himself as Homelander on "The Boys," but it turns out that Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is actually going to star in an upcoming spin-off based on the Prime Video series, auditioned for the role originally. The news was reported by Variety as the outlet recently spoke to the actor about the upcoming spin-off. Schwarzenegger didn't actually talk about the audition, but he did tease the craziness to come in the new show.

"They were just like, 'It's about this. This is the character. This is what's going to happen in this.' I was like, 'OK, it's The Boys. I know it's going to be something crazy, but it's an amazing show...' And then when I started reading [the scripts] on set, I was like, 'Oh boy, this is going to be, yeah, this will be fun and interesting.'"

Who knows? Maybe his new character can still cross paths with Homelander at some point.