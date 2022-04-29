Superhero Bits: John Stamos Is Voicing Tony Stark, Marvel Is Going Big On 3D & More

The legendary Frank Miller, the man behind "The Dark Knight Returns" and "300," is launching his very own publishing comic to bring new, original comics to the marketplace. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Frank Miller Presents will see Miller heading things up as president and editor-in-chief, with new books set in the worlds of "Sin City" and "Ronin" on the way.

"Investing in artists and the future of comics has always been my one true passion and creative calling. Dan, Silenn and I couldn't be more proud to be launching Frank Miller Presents, which will serve as fertile ground for storytellers and new creations. Our focus for this publishing company is to cultivate a fellowship of artists and writers to mentor, collaborate and push forward not only each other but the art form as well."

Miller will work on some of these books in addition to working with other creatives. The initial titles include "Sin City 1858," "Ronin Book Two," "Pandora," and "Ancient Enemies." There is no word yet on when the books will hit shelves but they're expected to arrive later this year.