Superhero Bits: John Stamos Is Voicing Tony Stark, Marvel Is Going Big On 3D & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
Marvel appears to be going back to 3D movies.
John Stamos is our new Tony Stark (on a kid's show).
Matt Reeves' commentary for that deleted scene from "The Batman."
Frank Miller launches a publishing company.
Frank Miller launches new publishing company, new Sin City comic coming
The legendary Frank Miller, the man behind "The Dark Knight Returns" and "300," is launching his very own publishing comic to bring new, original comics to the marketplace. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Frank Miller Presents will see Miller heading things up as president and editor-in-chief, with new books set in the worlds of "Sin City" and "Ronin" on the way.
"Investing in artists and the future of comics has always been my one true passion and creative calling. Dan, Silenn and I couldn't be more proud to be launching Frank Miller Presents, which will serve as fertile ground for storytellers and new creations. Our focus for this publishing company is to cultivate a fellowship of artists and writers to mentor, collaborate and push forward not only each other but the art form as well."
Miller will work on some of these books in addition to working with other creatives. The initial titles include "Sin City 1858," "Ronin Book Two," "Pandora," and "Ancient Enemies." There is no word yet on when the books will hit shelves but they're expected to arrive later this year.
Batman and Catwoman statue from Sideshow
The folks at Sideshow have revealed a brand new statue featuring Batman and Catwoman as part of their DC Comics collection. The piece showcasing the characters measures 20 inches tall and nearly 10 inches wide. It is available for pre-order now and, for those who are interested, it retails for $680. Interested parties can get full details and pre-order by clicking here.
Shazam 2 director has a great sense of humor about going up against Avatar 2
Some good news we learned recently is that "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is no longer going to be opening directly against "Avatar 2," aka "Avatar: The Way of Water," at the bo box office. The DC sequel will now open five days later, giving it just a bit of breathing room. Well, it appears that director David. F Sandberg is maintaining a sense of humor about the whole thing.
Youâ€™re welcome Cameron! https://t.co/dYzBCrLyZS
— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 27, 2022
The fact of the matter is that James Cameron and Disney have little to fear, whereas even a superhero movie like "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" runs the risk of getting lost in the flow of the "Avatar" sequel. That being the case, it's really nice to see that Sandberg is managing to have fun with it.
Win this Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Xbox
What kind of sorcery is this?— Xbox (@Xbox) April 29, 2022
Follow & RT with #DoctorStrangeXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win an Xbox Series S themed from @DrStrange in the Multiverse of Madness and four controllers themed after the movie's characters.
Ages 18+. Ends 5/18/22. Rules: https://t.co/m3Qsjc4z3R pic.twitter.com/xPANZoa3ka
Marvel has teamed up with Xbox to offer fans the chance to win an Xbox Series S console, as well as some controllers, themed after "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." As we can see in the above photo there, Gargantos is plastered all over the console itself, with controllers modeled after other characters in the film. Those interested simply can retweet the above post, follow Xbox on Twitter, and use the hashtag #DoctorStrangeXboxSweepstakes to enter. Full rules and details can be found by clicking here.
Marvel Studios is seemingly going to double down on 3D movies
Disney brought a pretty major showcase to CinemaCon earlier this week but one detail that has slipped under the cracks a bit (as noted by The Hollywood Reporter) is that Marvel is apparently gearing up to do more with 3D. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, while on stage for his portion of the presentation, said "major" 3D offerings are on the way. In the wake of the success of "Avatar" in 2009, 3D became in vogue again for a time in the business. While movies, including some MCU movies, are still getting 3D releases here and there, it's not nearly as common as it was around a decade ago. It appears as though Marvel and Disney may be trying to revive that as a means to beef up box office receipts. Certainly something to keep an eye on as this phase of the MCU rolls on.
John Stamos is Tony Stark in Spidey and His Amazing Friends
JUST ANNOUNCED: @JohnStamos will be voicing the role of #IronMan / #TonyStark in season two of #Marvel's #SpideyAndHisAmazingFriends! #DisneyJunior #DisneyJuniorFunFest pic.twitter.com/3pJ8xyMaWA— Disney Branded TV PR (@DisneyBrandTVPR) April 29, 2022
As was first reported by Entertainment Weekly, none other than John Stamos, of "Full House" fame, is going to be our next Tony Stark/Iron Man, albeit in a kid's show. The actor is set to voice the role in "Spidey and His Amazing Friends," the Disney Junior aimed at younger viewers. The second season will feature a storyline "in which Electro tries to drain all the power from the city, and the Spidey Team must band together with their amazing friends to try to restore electricity using a new glowing web formula." This is presumably how Stamos' version of Stark comes into play. The new season is set to arrive in August on Disney Junior. Check out photos of this new iteration of the character above.
Spider-Man: No Way Home gets a trailer with all three Spider-Men
With "Spider-Man: No Way Home" nearing the end of its run at the box office and already available on Blu-ray, Sony and Marvel have no reasons to care about spoiling anything anymore. Yet, during the original marketing, they hid the fact that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprised their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland. Well, this new trailer (above) shows us what the marketing might have looked like had they been willing to spoil the big surprise from the get-go. It's a pretty damn good trailer that at this point really just serves as marketing for the home video release. But, in the end, it was probably far more enjoyable to leave this surprise intact, even if it meant Garfield had to lie about it for months on end.
The Boys shares new look at Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy
In 1945, an executive order was drafted to establish April 28 as #SoldierBoyDay, honoring his heroic efforts in World War II. But he humbly changed it to #NationalSuperheroDay instead, making it a day ALL heroes are celebrated. Retweet to honor the original! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/n5gK4W0ZQ2— Vought International (@VoughtIntl) April 28, 2022
Lastly, the folks at Prime Video have released a new look at Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, who will be joining in on the action in "The Boys" season 3. The "Supernatural" star will be playing an old-school hero and, as we can see in the above post, this is meant to be an image of him from the World War II era, while also giving a little bit of history tied to National Superhero Day yesterday. Definitely getting some Captain America vibes here but, this show being what it is, we know it's going to be far more twisted and far less noble. "The Boy" is set to return on June 7.