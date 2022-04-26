Daily Podcast: CinemaCon 2022: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, The Woman King, Crimes Of The Future, And More
On the April 26, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson brings you an update from CinemaCon 2022, recapping what he saw at the Sony and Neon panels and teasing what's to come.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
Bullet Train Footage Reaction: We Saw The Bloody, Banter-Filled First Reel Of The Brad Pitt Action Flick [CinemaCon 2022]
The Woman King Footage Reaction: Viola Davis Gets Badass With Blades As An African Warrior
Where The Crawdads Sing Footage Reaction: Nicholas Sparks Meets Big Little Lies [CinemaCon 2022]
Sony Expands Their Corner Of The Marvel Universe With El Muerto Movie
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Footage Reaction: We Saw The First 15 Minutes Of The Must-See Sequel [CinemaCon 2022]
Crimes Of The Future Footage Reaction: David Cronenberg Returns To Body Horror [CinemaCon 2022]
Moonage Daydream Footage Reaction: The David Bowie Doc Is A 'Sonic And Visual Extravaganza' [CinemaCon 2022]
Also mentioned:
