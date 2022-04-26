Moonage Daydream Footage Reaction: The David Bowie Doc Is A 'Sonic And Visual Extravaganza' [CinemaCon 2022]

The first look at "Moonage Daydream" was a snippet of the film's prologue, featuring Bowie's "Hello Spaceboy." It's visceral and atmospheric, beginning with black and white footage of the moon's surface and ethereal shots of outer space. A little girl with a tail walks the moon with no spacesuit, until she stumbles upon one. Inside, she sees a decomposing skull. Before audiences have time to make sense of these images, the camera cuts to a montage of classic films, including Fritz Lang's "Metropolis" and Georges Méliès' "A Trip To The Moon." Bowie appears, performing the song, and the clip culminates with thrumming drums, shots of an eager crowd, and cross-cut archival footage of a rocket launch.

As if this trippy, breathless experience wasn't enough, Neon presented two more clips from "Moonage Daydream" at CinemaCon, and both rock very hard. In one, the superstar performs "Heroes" on a UK stage while footage from earlier the same day shows crew members prepping for the show and audiences reaching a fever pitch of anticipation before Bowie has started performing. In another, the singer belts out "Moonage Daydream" in a puffy white shirt while bathed in a pool of yellow light. The latter clip includes plenty of the same energetic editing as the rocket-powered prologue, tying in clips of B-movie alien spaceships and more ecstatic crowds before the image ultimately distorts and comes to an end.

From the looks of it, "Moonage Daydream" will be anything but a by-the-book music documentary. Morgen himself appeared at CinemaCon to explain that he remastered the artist's music and scrolled the Bowie archives for two years to put together the film. "Bowie cannot be defined," Morgen says. "He can be experienced." Based on our first look, "Moonage Daydream" will certainly be qute an experience.

Neon has not announced a release date for "Moonage Daydream," so stay tuned.