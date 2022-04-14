David Bowie Documentary Moonage Daydream Acquired By Neon And HBO

Gather 'round David Bowie fans and documentary lovers, because we've got news — and depending on how you feel about estate sanctioned docs, the film "Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck," and the rock doc industry, it's either good news or bad. Neon and HBO have announced via the professional carrier pigeon that is a press release that they have acquired Brett Morgen's upcoming Bowie doc "Moonage Daydream," which has been in production for the last five years and is the only Bowie doc to be sanctioned by the David Bowie estate. Interesting.

If the combination of Morgen's name and "Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck" is lighting up some crevice of your brain, that's because Morgen directed and released the well-known Cobain doc way back in 2015. While the movie was critically praised for taking a more personal and holistic look at Cobain's life and fame, it was also panned by longtime friends of Cobain, who claimed many of the stories shared in the documentary were false, either rumors that had been spreading around for years or stories that had been completely fabricated by Cobain himself.

While Cobain's family, including his daughter Francis Bean Cobain who was an executive producer for the movie, originally seemed to be really involved with the making of the doc, both Frances and Cobain's mother Wendy were open about their qualms with "Montage" a few years after its release. Wendy even went as far as saying, "I regret working with that man," in reference to Morgen.