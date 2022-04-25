Where The Crawdads Sing Footage Reaction: Nicholas Sparks Meets Big Little Lies [CinemaCon 2022]

Reese Witherspoon introduced the "Where the Crawdads Sing" reel via Facetime, setting the mood in the CinemaCon room. We're told, "in town, they told the story of the marsh girl, the one who grew up alone in the wild" — this is Kya's story, a young woman who grew up in a swamp, abandoned, only to find herself isolated in adulthood as well. The footage shows flashbacks to a young Kya (Jojo Regina) digging in through the marsh — neglected, forlorn, and lonely.

But there's a silver lining in this story: love. As a young adult, Kya falls in love with a boy: Tate Walker (Taylor John Smith). The romance between the two is palpable, even in the brief CinemaCon clips. Yet, there's a central mystery at play here too; cops accuse Kya of murdering another young man, and the sneak preview ends with a shot of a boat on choppy waters. Clearly, Kya's trials and tribulations are far from over.

Based on the presentation here, "Where the Crawdads Sing" is striking a tone of thriller-mystery and young-adult romance — a bit like the bittersweet love of a Nicholas Sparks story, crossed with the darker intrigue and drama of "Big Little Lies."

Here is the official synopsis for "Where the Crawdads Sing:"

From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the "Marsh Girl" haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.

"Where the Crawdads Sing" will hit theaters on July 15, 2022.