Where The Crawdads Sing Trailer: The Marsh Girl Gets A Taylor Swift Theme Song

The haunting tale of "Where The Crawdads Sing" caught the attention of readers around the world when it first arrived on shelves in 2018. The novel quickly rocketed up the New York Times bestseller list as folks poured over the mysterious premise and lyrical prose, and it just so happened that among its many fans was Reese Witherspoon — the actress and producer who has proven she has an eye for choosing novels that belong onscreen. After the success of "Big Little Lies" and "Little Fires Everywhere," Witherspoon signed on to produce the film adaptation and at long last, it's almost time to enjoy the fruits of her labor.

Don't expect to see any mothers in mid-life crisis mode — the latest tale from Witherspoon's adaptation streak follows a mysterious young woman, played by "Normal People" alum Daisy Edgar-Jones. Our first look at the film arrived earlier this month and promised lots of solitude and grazing in fields, but also hinted at a dark secret swirling around the movie's center. Not only does the trailer hint at some clues, it even shows us a glimpse of a body. Yes, Crawdads is another murder mystery — but seems a lot quieter and emotional than its TV counterparts. And since no mystery would be complete without a pitch-perfect soundtrack, we also get the perfect song for the occasion: our first trailer for "Where The Crawdads Sing" features a new original track from musical icon and accomplished director Taylor Swift. The song, "Carolina," is a reference to the North Carolina setting and is reminiscent of Swift's twin albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore," with a suitably haunting tone.