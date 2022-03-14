Where The Crawdads Sing First Look: Daisy Edgar-Jones Swoons In The Adaptation Of The Bestseller

Our first look at the literary adaptation comes from Vanity Fair, featuring photos of Dickinson, Smith, and Edgar-Jones, with more cast members featured in the rest of the photos.

One of the most familiar names behind "Where The Crawdads Sing" is Reese Witherspoon: the actress and producer has proven she knows a thing or two about choosing novels for adaptation. Witherspoon chose the book as part of her Hello Sunshine Book Club in 2018, so the film now joins the long line of projects Witherspoon has supported there before adapting, including "Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine," "Big Little Lies," and "Little Fires Everywhere."

As for this particular project, Witherspoon told Vanity Fair that it spoke to her as a "love letter to growing up in the South." She said:

"I read this novel probably in one day, maybe two days. I just couldn't put it down. I fell in love with Kya as a main character, as a little girl who's growing up in this very rural area, who's shunned by society, and is trying to find a way to just save herself, just survive. And the way that Delia Owens wrote this book with such authenticity, you could just tell she really grew up in this place. She really appreciated the nature around her. The book is a love letter to growing up in the South, which for me really resonated because I grew up in New Orleans and Nashville."

Sony Pictures

Alongside producers Elizabeth Gabler and Lauren Neustadter, Witherspoon found a screenwriter in Lucy Alibar, the Oscar-nominated scribe behind "Beasts of the Southern Wild." Helming the story is director Olivia Newman, whose debut film "First Match" took home the audience award at the 2018 SXSW film festival. The film followed a young girl who grew up in the foster care system as she began her journey into the world of boxing. While it doesn't have much in common with "Crawdads" on the surface, Newman explained:

"Both of these movies are about girls who are facing incredible odds, who are growing up in very hostile environments...and discover an incredible skill that helps them survive."

Sony Pictures

When it came time to cast the lead role, the creatives immediately took to Edgar-Jones, who had recently launched into fame with her hit Hulu series, "Normal People." Witherspoon said:

"Daisy is just a once-in-a-lifetime talent. She's just a deep-feeling, sentient human who can really morph herself into so many different characters, but you feel her vulnerability and ferocity in this performance."

Sony Pictures

As for Edgar-Jones, she expressed her excitement over the role, saying: "[Kya] has such an inner strength that I would love to have myself. She's complicated, flawed, brilliant...and survives against all odds." This seems to be a trend for the actress, who recently appeared in the Hulu thriller "Fresh" as a woman who survives against very alarming odds. Other than her penchant for survival, Kya seems to be a very different character from the actress who has an all around exciting year planned between these two films and her upcoming FX series, "Under The Banner of Heaven."

"Where The Crawdads Sing" will makes its theatrical debut on July 22, 2022