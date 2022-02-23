Under The Banner Of Heaven Teaser: Andrew Garfield Investigates A Murder

Very few types of genre stories are doing as well right now as true-crime retellings, as evidenced by popular shows like "Mindhunter" in recent years and a spate of projects such as Netflix's "Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer" and the upcoming HBO Max series "The Staircase." Now, it's FX on Hulu and actor Andrew Garfield's turn to take a swing at some dark, disturbing, and strangely compelling material. Specifically, the true story of a brutal double homicide involving a devout Mormon (played by star Daisy Edgar-Jones) set in Utah during the early 1980s. Based on author Jon Krakauer's 2003 nonfiction book of the same title, "Under the Banner of Heaven" stars Andrew Garfield as a detective who also happens to be a man of faith. Inevitably, his Mormon worldview will crumble and risk coming undone when he's tasked with investigating the horrific crime and catching the ruthless killer.

Today, we received our first look at the upcoming limited series, teasing an atmospheric and moody thriller accompanied by Andrew Garfield's flowery and deeply religious-sounding dialogue. The actor is most famous for his work on both "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies and "The Social Network," but he's also strung together hits over the last several years with Martin Scorsese's "Silence" in 2016, "Under the Silver Lake," and this year's "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and "Tick, Tick... BOOM!," establishing himself as one of our best and most in-demand actors currently working. Needless to say, we'll certainly be watching this one. Check out the teaser below!