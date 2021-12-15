Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer Trailer: The Netflix True Crime Series Goes Back To The New York Of The '70s And '80s

"The whole world is attracted to Times Square, but in the late 70s, Times Square was considered an atrocity."

Last year, Joe Berlinger's "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" anthology docuseries, focused on the mysterious death of Elisa Lam, got the eyes of 45 million households watching on Netflix in its first month. As such, the streaming giant renewed the "Crime Scene" series for three more seasons, and next up is a trip to the other side of the United States to chronicle a predatory killer in New York's Times Square. Over three 45-minute episodes, the Oscar-nominated and Emmy award-winning filmmaker (known for the "Paradise Lost" trilogy and spearheading a fresh, theatrical style of crime documentary storytelling) returns to helm another chronicle of a horrible crime and the forsaken place that could have fomented it, just in time for your holiday vacation with a streaming release on December 29.

The synopsis for "Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer", per Netflix:

Season 2 begins as firemen respond to a call at a seedy hotel in the middle of Times Square in December 1979. What they discover among the smoke and ash shocks even the most seasoned NYC homicide detectives, triggering a hunt for a vicious serial killer who preyed upon sex workers operating within Times Square's then-booming, anything-goes sex industry. The three-part series takes viewers deep into the investigation, detailing the social and systemic forces at play in a near-lawless area in the center of Manhattan that allowed multiple horrific crimes to go unnoticed for too long.

Check out the season 2 trailer below.