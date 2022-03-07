Fresh Star Daisy Edgar-Jones On Trading Tender Romance For Twisted Thrills [Interview]

It's pretty funny that your big follow-up to the really tender romance of "Normal People" is this, which starts as a romance and then goes to some pretty dark places. Was that part of what drew you to the role?

I love that you noticed that. Yeah, it definitely was. I was really intrigued by the script and it felt like something very different and something I hadn't done before tonally. And the kind of genre aspect of it was definitely a new thing to explore. So I was very keen to dive in and find something. It definitely was an aspect that drew me to it.

"Fresh" has that genuine terror in it, but then also ... it's oddly funny at times. Did it feel like that when you were reading the script? Or was that something that came out on set?

I did actually feel that ... I thought that was so cool. The tone that Lauryn creates — the sort of juxtaposition between these really dark moments and then these sort of surreal moments of levity. It means that you never know where you're going. And I think that when I read the script, I didn't know what it really was about. I had an idea, but I didn't know much. So I experienced it the way I hope most people do when they watch the film, not quite knowing where it's going to take you. But I think it's such a clever use of dark comedy. It's so cool because you're not challenging an audience to stay in a dark place for too long. There's always a release from it, so that you can still enjoy the film and not be kept in this darkness for too long. And yeah, it was a really fun thing to play with.

There's been a lot of talk about how great the props department was and about the gruesome imagery that we see. So I have to ask — Noa eats a very special meal at the end of the movie. What was that like for you?

I think those eating scenes are always ones that people dread, because when you have to eat anything that many times for seven hours, take after take from different angles, it's hard to enjoy it after a while. But I was definitely curious as to how they were going to create the meal that I had read, and it was so vividly described in the script. So I was really curious to see what they were going to do. And we had an onsite chef who was designing the dishes, and to be honest [laughs] they were tasty enough. I mean, they weren't inedible, but again after you've eaten them for too long and also the thought of it too, because obviously, I was imagining it to be something that made it very difficult to eat, and I felt ... It was not the most pleasant day at work.