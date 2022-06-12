Jurassic World Dominion Is Stomping Its Way Towards A $142 Million Opening Weekend

In news that is sure to put dollar signs in the mercenary raptor eyes of studio executives, "Jurassic World Dominion" will indeed hold dominion over the box office this weekend. The movie had an almost $60 million domestic opening on Friday and is now on track for a $142 million weekend overall, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It opened in some countries last week and is looking at an international haul of $386 million before Monday.

This will end the two-week reign of fellow legasequel "Top Gun: Maverick" as #1 at the U.S. box office, exceeding that movie's initial three-day gross of $126.7 million. "Maverick," however, had the benefit of kicking off the summer movie season on Memorial Day weekend, so its Monday holiday numbers pushed it up to a $156 million total. By comparison, the #2 movie of last week, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," had a $185 million domestic opening in May.

Juxtaposed with the other two installments in the "Jurassic World" trilogy, "Dominion" is projected to fall a little below "Fallen Kingdom," which raked in $148 million on its first weekend back in 2018. And it won't be anywhere near the $208.8 million opening of the first "Jurassic World," which remains Hollywood's most successful legacy sequel of all time. Yet "Dominion" is still doing superhero numbers and should have one of the best rollouts of the pandemic (beating "The Batman," for instance, which had a $134 million debut back in March). At the time, this was the second-best pandemic opening after "Spider-Man: No Way Home."