Severance Cinematographer On Using Light And Darkness To Create That Eerie Innie Aesthetic [Interview]

There are certain scenes that come to mind in the series that, for even a casual viewer, the lighting really jumps out. The first that comes to mind is the defiant jazz scene — the dance scene on the unsevered floor, with the lights flashing in the ceiling above. How did you approach setting up the lighting for that?

It actually took quite a bit of time to discover the exact lighting aesthetic for it — it was the first time we were really using the panels and the ceiling with color. We had done the emergency lighting look that had been established, we had done turning on the lights, turning off the lights in the room, we knew what we were working with as a tool.

But it took Ben giving us the song, because I was like, "I don't know where to start." We have all these sky panels lighting this set, every single tile is like a specific light, and they all have to be programmed. It's not like you can put some — I mean, maybe you can, but we weren't aware that we could do this — like just plug in some software that will dial in some lighting for your music. So with the music, we listened to it, the gaffer and I, because that's what we used to really riff off of, and then we were like, "Okay, this [is] what is inspiring us in terms of color and tone."

And then with Ben, one thing that was important to do was to determine how many phases of color he wanted, because it would've been weird if it started super abruptly. We decided that there needed to be a crescendo. And that was also something Ben wanted, in the style of that scene, there's a big crescendo happening.

So, we split it up into four parts, designed the four parts individually, but with a running theme in the lighting. It was about adding color, so it started off with certain colors, and then it got more and more colorful, more and more saturated. And then at one point we just went for this orange and red, which it seems a little cliche, but it really suited that sequence for the anger that Dylan [Zach Cherry] was going through.

There was a little bit of refining when we got in there with the actors. We were shooting it as one Steadicam sequence, and then just riffing and doing little different parts. But every time it was a full run-through with the camera, and we were practicing the timing where the color would change, whether it was starting too early or too late. So, that second part of it got figured out while we were shooting.

I don't think you'd notice, but there definitely was an intention behind it, an intention with the progression of it to make sure that these characters were really getting lost in this color and world. And it's hypnotic at one point, and then it's just pure anger and emotion that bubbles up at the end.