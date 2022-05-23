Downton Abbey And Men Were Still No Match For Marvel At The Box Office

In excellent news for lovers of original cinema, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" earned another $3.1 million, dropping just 5.5% this weekend for a grand total of $52.2 million domestic. That now makes it officially A24's highest-grossing movie ever, surpassing "Uncut Gems." The fact that the movie is holding like gangbusters week-to-week is a wonderful omen. This is a word-of-mouth miracle that we thought was dead in the water post-pandemic.

"The Bad Guys" held strong ad rounded out the top three with $6 million, giving Universal's animated family-friendly flick $182 million globally. If it can somehow leg out to $200 million, I would expect a sequel announcement. Speaking of sequels, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" added another $3.9 million domestically with its global total now at $375 million, making this one heck of a win for Paramount. It may not get to $400 million, but everything else from this point on is just extra cherries on top, so it's not a big deal even if that nice, round number would look good on the balance sheet.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" fell all the way to number seven this week with just $1.9 million. The "Harry Potter" spin-off has made just $388 million globally, making it a big loss, especially after the first entry in the series made $814 million just six years ago. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. And that's probably going to be pretty close to all there is domestically, as the film is hitting HBO Max next week. In more bad news, "Firestarter" earned just $1.9 million in its second weekend, with the Stephen King adaptation pretty much DOA.

Rounding out the top ten were "The Lost City" ($1.5 million) and "The Northman" ($1 million). Paramount's "The Lost City" is some change in the couch cushions away from crossing $100 million domestic, which is amazing considering that rom-coms seemed like something that could only play on Netflix in the modern era. Meanwhile, "The Northman" stands at $63.5 million worldwide against a reported $90 million budget. It may well be one of the biggest bombs of the year, and that is going to be tough to swallow for Focus Features.