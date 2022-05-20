New Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Funko POPs Are Pretty Gnarly

Next up we have a Pop! Moment with Dead Strange and Scarlet Witch, and it's pretty spectacular. I really want that background as well. This figure has Dead Strange looking pretty disheveled, with two dead spirits swirling around him, and hair that is in need of some grooming. Scarlet Witch has power glowing around her hands, a billowing costume, and a not-so-friendly look on her cute little face. They're surrounded in a swirl of black and grey, coming from the dead spirits.

Next up are the Pop! Keychains, which include the Scarlet Witch with red magic in her hands, Sinister Strange looking like things just got out of hand, and America Chavez in her Kamar-Taj training outfit again.

Finally, we have the two exclusive figures. The first is Pop! Scarlet Witch, which is a Walmart exclusive. For this one, Scarlet Witch is floating above a swirl of red magic that surrounds her (messing with her head?), a billowing costume and hair, and her headpiece. She's holding out her hands with red magic coming from them, and she looks like she's about to cut you in half to get you out of the way while she heads off to find her kids.

The Box Lunch and Hot Topic exclusive is Pop! Dead Strange, who is floating (on a stand) in the air, with the two dead souls coming from behind him, and swirling power around him. He glows in the dark, and this does seem like the perfect figure for that. These are pretty great figures, and a nice addition to the ones that are already out there.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is in theaters right now.