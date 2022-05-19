Bring Elliot And E.T.'s Classic Flight Home With New E.T. 40th Anniversary Funko POP Collection

E.T. phone home and tell everyone that it's your birthday (whether it is or not). Tell them you want all the new "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" Funko Pop! figures for a present. And ask them to buy a set for me as well, because my birthday is very soon! Today, Funko posted on Instagram to promote their new Funkoween figures from the 1982 film (oh my gosh, it's been 40 years), and they're so freaking adorable that I want to scream about them like Gertie!

Funko's official account said in the post: "Funkoween 2022: Pre-order POP! Movies: E.T. 40th Anniversary for your collection today! Click the links in our stories!" If you do click the stories, you can see all the Funkoween items including ones from various Disney properties, "The Simpsons," "Nosferatu," "Attack on Titan," "Bride of Chucky," and more. You can also go to their site and sign up to be notified when these goodies become available.

Funko

Oh my gosh, E.T.'s teeny weeny widdle face all wrapped up in the blanket! And they glow in the dark! Yup. I'm done. Give it to me. Take my dollars.

We're halfway to Funkoween (or Hallow's Eve as they say in the pics), but you can pre-order the Elliott riding a bike with E.T. at Entertainment Earth right now. It retails for $29.99, and it ships in October, which seems appropriate.