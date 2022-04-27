Elliott's Bike From E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Can Soon Be Yours, But Don't You Dare Try To Fly It
If you were a kid in the 1980s, it's entirely possible that you put on a red hoodie, strapped a milk crate to your bike and put you E.T. stuffie in it as you rode around the neighborhood like Elliott (Henry Thomas) did in the Steven Spielberg film "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial." Just me? (I may have done this with a Gizmo doll in a green backpack as well.) My bike wasn't really the right one, but I can now officially remedy that, and so can you! Amblin Entertainment just tweeted out the news that you can now purchase a vintage Kuwahara bike like the one featured in the film!
Fans old and new will be over the moon this autumn to climb aboard these vintage Kuwahara wheels as featured in Steven Spielberg's 1982 masterpiece E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL!
â€ Milk crate and extra-terrestrial with powers of levitation not included.https://t.co/3Ls2EFA7Pt pic.twitter.com/n2DU1RDTjP
— Amblin (@amblin) April 26, 2022
The tweet says: "Fans old and new will be over the moon this autumn to climb aboard these vintage Kuwahara wheels as featured in Steven Spielberg's 1982 masterpiece E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL!
"† Milk crate and extra-terrestrial with powers of levitation not included."
I mean, it wouldn't be weird of me to recreate this now, would it? I am telling you that, if I happen to find $799.99 in my couch cushions, I might just do it. Kuwahara has listed the info on their website for their upcoming BMX E.T. 40, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1982 film.
E.T. phone home and order one of these for me!
Kuwahara even recreated their bike poster from 40 years ago, updated with the new model, which is scheduled to be release in fall of 2022, though the site notes that production may be delayed due to Covid-19. The bike comes with a bell, stand, and chain cover. Here are the specs for you:
The bike is "E.T. Legend" color with a 4130 Cr-Mo frame, 4130 Cr-Mo fork 1 inch head parts, a sealed bearing hub with Kuwahara laser etching logo – black anodized 36H. There is a one piece Cr-Mo crank with 44T alloy original charing, black anodized, black Kuwahara lightning grips, red slant stem, R.S. Saddle with Kuwahara logo, and DIA COMPE MX-121 brake levers and MX-1000 caliper brake, which is black anodized.
I don't know what all of that means, but I want it!
The site says that there were two types of BMXs available in 1982 when the film came out and we saw the famous scene of Elliott flying on this bike with E.T. There was the E.T. Original and the E.T. replica. The parts specialization was the only difference between them. This time around the site says:
The to be released this time is a frame made of 4130 chromoly, which is widely used in bicycle competition frames. In addition, the new utilizes many reliable parts, such as high quality sealed bearing hubs and Dia-Compe brakes, based on the experience of selling old-school BMX for more than 10 years.
Of course, the logo, which is the sign of an official Universal item, is also perfectly displayed.
That makes it look similar but more comfortable to ride.
I don't care if it's comfortable (I mean, I do, but mostly I just want to have it), but it's nice to know. I have a red hoodie in my closet. I'm ready!