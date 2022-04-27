Elliott's Bike From E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Can Soon Be Yours, But Don't You Dare Try To Fly It

If you were a kid in the 1980s, it's entirely possible that you put on a red hoodie, strapped a milk crate to your bike and put you E.T. stuffie in it as you rode around the neighborhood like Elliott (Henry Thomas) did in the Steven Spielberg film "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial." Just me? (I may have done this with a Gizmo doll in a green backpack as well.) My bike wasn't really the right one, but I can now officially remedy that, and so can you! Amblin Entertainment just tweeted out the news that you can now purchase a vintage Kuwahara bike like the one featured in the film!

Fans old and new will be over the moon this autumn to climb aboard these vintage Kuwahara wheels as featured in Steven Spielberg's 1982 masterpiece E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL! â€ Milk crate and extra-terrestrial with powers of levitation not included.https://t.co/3Ls2EFA7Pt pic.twitter.com/n2DU1RDTjP — Amblin (@amblin) April 26, 2022

Kuwahara Bikes

I mean, it wouldn't be weird of me to recreate this now, would it? I am telling you that, if I happen to find $799.99 in my couch cushions, I might just do it. Kuwahara has listed the info on their website for their upcoming BMX E.T. 40, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1982 film.