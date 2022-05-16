Fox's New Shows Include Rick And Morty Creator's Krapopolis, Country Music Drama Monarch, Jon Hamm's Grimsburg & More

Did you know there are these things called "network TV shows" that are still being made in the era of Too Much Streaming Content™? It's true! A series like "Young Sheldon" on CBS is not only a thing that I definitely hadn't forgotten exists, it's just about to wrap its fifth season and has already been renewed for (at least) two more seasons. Elsewhere, NBC only just put in a season 3 order for "Young Rock," another sitcom centered on the young version of a fictional character (what do you mean Dwayne Johnson is a real person?) that will continue to air until at least 2023.

Fox will similarly double its efforts to draw in new viewers with a whole new slate of series in the 2022-2023 TV season. Their ranks include the musical drama "Monarch," crime show "Accused," police procedural "Alert," and a pair of animated comedy series in the forms of "Grimsburg" from Don Draper himself, Jon Hamm, and "Krapopolis," the latest creation from "Community" creator and "Rick and Morty" co-creator Dan Harmon.There's a lot to unpack here, so let's take it one show at a time, shall we?