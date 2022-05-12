NBC Continues To Smell What The Rock Is Cooking, Renews Young Rock For Season 3

All the rumors are true, "Young Rock," a show you totally knew existed and were keeping a very close eye on, is being renewed for a third season! That's right, you have more Rock origin story goodness coming your way. If you've been curious about how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, then don't fret because you've got at least one more season to explore the ups and downs of his young life. And if this is brand new information for you, if you haven't heard a whit about this TV show until this moment, then you have two full seasons to enjoy before the third one drops. It's a damn good day.

"Young Rock" premiered on NBC on February 23, 2021 and has been chugging along ever since, with season 2 dropping on March 15, 2022. The show stars Adrian Groulx ("See") as the 10-year-old Rock, Bradley Constant ("Following Phil") as the 15-year-old Rock, and Uli Latukefu ("Black Adam") as the 18-to-20-year-old Rock, each of them plotting different points in Johnson's life and early career as a professional wrestler.

Besides the many variations of The Rock, the cast includes Randall Park ("WandaVision"), Joseph Lee Anderson ("Harriet"), Stacey Leilua ("Tatau"), Ana Tuisila ("Harry"), Fasitua Amosa ("The Pact"), John Tui ("Hobbs & Shaw") and Matthew Willig ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."). And of course, The Rock himself has also starred in nearly every episode, but would you expect anything less?