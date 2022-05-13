Superhero Bits: The Zack Snyder Oscars Controversy, The Boys Season 3 Poster & More

Marvel Studios has an interesting way of doing things. A producer is assigned a single project to work on at one time, and they see that project through to the end. With that in mind, the folks at ComicBook.com have some interesting news as producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are moving on from "Moon Knight" and right into the upcoming "Fantastic Four" reboot. The news was confirmed by series head writer Jeremy Slater.

"My execs on Moon Knight are the same guys who are running Fantastic Four, so we had a lot of talks about it. I was like, 'I'm not going to pitch you for anything, because honestly you don't need my stink on it.'"

This tells us that one, Marvel Studios has faith in Curtis and Pepin as producers and two, "Fantastic Four" is clearly a top priority with them shifting to work on the long-awaited reboot. Now the big question is, who is going to direct it now that Jon Watts has departed the project? We may know sooner rather than later with the pieces seemingly coming together on the chessboard.