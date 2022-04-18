Streets Of Rage Movie In The Works From John Wick And Nobody Writer

Movies based on video games are nothing new. Though they may be much maligned by some, many fondly remember movies of the 1990s like "Street Fighter," "Mortal Kombat," and "Super Mario Bros." Sure, that last one is more of a "so bad it's good" situation, but it's still fun to watch those kinds of movies. However, with the recent box office success of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," which had the best opening weekend for a video game movie ever, it's not surprising that studios are looking through the video game aisle to find their next theatrical hit.

What is surprising, though, is that the latest game to receive a big-screen adaptation is "Streets of Rage," the 1991 Sega Genesis game about Wood Oak City police officers Adam Hunter, Axel Stone, and Blaze Fielding who fight their way through various parts of town as they try to defeat Mr. X's eclectic crime syndicate that seems to consist of ninjas, punks, and sex workers. This was Sega's answer to Nintendo's side-scrolling beat 'em up "Double Dragons," which was widely regarded as a hit.

"Streets of Rage" eventually found its fair share of success as the franchise spawned four games, three comic book series (one of which was written by "Kick-Ass" and "Kingsman: The Secret Service" creator Mark Millar), and several acclaimed soundtracks. In some circles, the second game in the series is even regarded as one of the greatest video games of all time. Now, despite its story having very little depth, a feature film adaptation is on the way. But for a movie that should be more focused on the kick-ass fight scenes rather than a complex plot, it seems like the project has found the perfect person to pen the script.