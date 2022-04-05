Doctor Strange 2 Merchandise Reveals A New Variant Of The Best Marvel Character

Doctor Strange Updates on Twitter (via ScreenGeek.net) recently uncovered the first pictures of licensed souvenir company Monogram International's upcoming blind bag keychains for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Much like the previously unveiled Funko Pops and Marvel Legends, the line features Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as the nefarious Master Mordo, MCU newcomer America Chavez as portrayed by Xochitl Gomez, and a few versions of Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts. Although, Strange isn't the only one in the line with a Variant.

Benedict Wong's beloved warrior and karaoke fanatic appears twice in the image, first listed as "Wong," then as "Defender Wong." With Ponytail Strange officially going by "Defender Strange" in the promotional material we've seen so far, it's probably safe to assume that these Variants are from the same universe. But what are their intentions? It has yet to be made clear what they're defending, so who even knows whether they're imbued with an altruistic mission or not. They could end up being at odds with the Strange we've come to know in the Sacred Timeline. Probably not, but speculation is going to run wild for now as we patiently wait for the portal leading us to the MCU's 28th feature film to open.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits theaters on May 6, 2022.