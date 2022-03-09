Aquaman 2 And The Flash Delayed To 2023, Shazam Pushed Up To 2022

Well, I hope you weren't riding too high on the flurry of breaking news that erupted this afternoon.

All was smooth sailing after the triple-whammy of Disney releasing a brand-new trailer for the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, Warner Bros. and HBO Max attempting to keep up with the news by officially ordering "The Penguin" straight to series, and even Paramount reminding us who has the market cornered as far as "Star Trek" is concerned with a trailer for "Strange New Worlds." Unfortunately, bad news apparently can't help but come on the heels of all the good. As it turns out, the delay of "Black Adam" and "DC League of Super-Pets" was only a prelude to an even bigger slate of WB/DC movies getting pushed back.

According to Variety, "The Flash" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" are both seeing their scheduled release dates delayed from 2022 to next year. As it currently stands, the Jason Momoa-starring sequel will now release on March 17, 2023. Likewise, the time-hopping multiverse extravaganza of "The Flash," starring Ezra Miller, is now set to drop on June 23, 2023. As we reported earlier today, these movies join Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam," which was pushed back to October 21, 2022. But there's one glimmer of a silver lining in all of this, at least! "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is moving up from a 2023 release and will now hit theaters on December 12, 2022, essentially taking the spot vacated by the "Aquaman" sequel.

Got all that? Good, because there are plenty of details to dig through in the wake of all this reshuffling.