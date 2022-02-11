DC 2022 Movie Slate Sneak Preview: Aquaman 2, Black Adam, And The Flash Footage Revealed

Much of the footage from "The Batman" is stuff we've seen in previous trailers. Since that movie is coming out in just a few weeks with tickets already on sale, that's not too surprising. But it's the rest that is well worth raising an eyebrow over. For one, we get a much better look at Dwayne Johnson in "Black Adam," as well as his supporting cast as the Justice Society of America. Rather importantly, this footage includes Pierce Brosnan in a cape as Doctor Fate. What a time to be alive!

While we did get a little teaser for "The Flash" at last year's DC FanDome, we get much more footage of Ezra Miller's solo adventure as Barry Allen in this preview, including a great look at his new suit. We also get some voiceover from Michael Keaton, who returns as Batman for the first time in decades. Additionally, we get our first glimpse at actual footage from the much-anticipated "Aquaman" sequel, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which recently wrapped filming under the direction of James Wan. Jason Momoa has a fancy new suit that we had previously only seen in photos; it's another thing entirely to see it in action.