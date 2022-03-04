Sony's Kraven The Hunter Adds Alessandro Nivola As New Villain

Sony is learning again and again that superhero movies are the ticket. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" set records left and right, becoming a "cultural phenomenon" for 2021. Surprise rom-com "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is still the talk of the water cooler, and made more than $500 million globally. Dr. Morbius would have more to add to the conversation, once he can get to the theater. In the meantime, the studio is whittling away at one of its highly-anticipated productions.

Adding to its growing stable of Marvel movies, Sony's latest superhero picture is focusing on one of Spider-Man's greatest foes, Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff, and they've just added a baddie to the roster. Alessandro Nivola, who recently played gangster Dickie Moltisanti in Alan Taylor's "The Many Saints of Newark," has joined the cast of "Kraven the Hunter" in an antagonistic role opposite Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Rounding out the cast so far, still in its early stages, are Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story"), Russell Crowe ("Master and Commander"), and Fred Hechinger ("The White Lotus"). Beyond being the movie's villain, Nivola's role in the film is being kept under wraps for the time being. The studio is aiming to release the film on January 13, 2023, and it's being helmed by J.C. Chandor ("A Most Violent Year") with a screenplay by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.