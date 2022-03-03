The Batman Director Matt Reeves Explains Why He Couldn't Direct A Marvel Film

Perhaps more so than any other superhero out there, "Batman" movies come loaded with all sorts of extra scrutiny from fans and casual audiences alike. The franchise is littered with examples of bold creative swings gone horribly wrong, auteur directors putting their indelible stamp on the franchise that reverberates to this day, and the fraught circumstances that dogged director Zack Snyder and prevented him from exercising true creative freedom on the theatrical cut of "Justice League." When filmmaker Matt Reeves stepped up to direct the project that would eventually become "The Batman" in the form that we're now set to watch in theaters, reactions among those who've followed Reeves' career to this point took the form of near-universal anticipation. Here was yet another chance for a distinctive, opinionated, and visionary storyteller to take their own unique approach to a classic comic book character which naturally lends itself to various interpretations.

By all accounts, Reeves was perfectly able to realize his original ideas for the film exactly the way he envisioned, even with DC still moving forward with Ben Affleck's version of the character at the same time. In fact, Reeves has previously mentioned that the first time he met with DC brass, he initially turned them down over a difference in opinion over what direction to take the character. The fact that the studio brought him on anyway speaks volumes about the level of trust and comfort they had in the "Planet of the Apes" director. As they should!

So with all that in mind, would Reeves ever be interested in switching sides, as fellow DC filmmaker James Gunn has done to incredible success between "Guardians of the Galaxy" and both "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker," and plying his trade with Marvel? Well, the answer's a little ... complicated. As you might expect, a filmmaker used to as much freedom as Reeves — as proven by movies like "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "War for the Planet of the Apes," two largely moody, depressing, and shockingly thoughtful blockbusters that don't exactly hold much four-quadrant appeal — expresses some hesitation over whether or not he'd actually be a good fit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Check out his full comments below.