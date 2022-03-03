James D'Arcy Joins Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Which Somehow Hasn't Cast Every Actor Yet

We officially live in a twilight world, to quote another Christopher Nolan movie. At this point, I could have been cast in "Oppenheimer" without even knowing it. Maybe you are, too. Is any one of us safe? Are we going to wake up one morning and find ourselves inexplicably ferried away to the set of the director's latest movie by mysterious men in suits? It's impossible to say for sure, but do yourself a favor and keep on the lookout. You might just find yourself the latest extra on a Nolan film who goes viral for all the wrong reasons.

Anyway, you may have put the pieces together that, yes, we're reporting on yet another notable casting for the World War II-era biopic "Oppenheimer." Only days after our most recent update revealed that actor Jason Clarke has joined the cast, we're once again back in that familiar territory. This time, familiar face James D'Arcy has become the latest addition to the sprawling ensemble, according to Deadline (via Collider).

D'Arcy previously starred in Nolan's last World War II-set drama, "Dunkirk," as a British soldier on the beach, with all of his scenes taking place opposite Kenneth Branagh (who, you guessed it, is also re-teaming with Nolan once again for "Oppenheimer"). Superhero fans will recognize the actor as the butler Jarvis (the human version, at least) from Marvel's "Agent Carter" series and his subsequent cameo in the MCU proper with "Avengers: Endgame," though he's also starred in the brilliant "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World" and stole his scenes with a moving performance in the Wachowski masterpiece, "Cloud Atlas."

The report does not include any details on who the actor may be playing.