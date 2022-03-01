Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Adds Jason Clarke, Now Has All The Actors

Following the sustained success of war epic "Dunkirk" and mind-melter "Tenet," Christopher Nolan is boarding the period drama train once more with "Oppenheimer," centered on the World War II-era physicist known as the "father of the atomic bomb." The weapon of mass destruction is seen as the biggest and most horrific contributor to the ending of World War II, while its creator stands as a symbol of the great need for responsibility to wield such terrible, great power.

Nolan, whose split from Warner Bros. gave way to a distribution deal with Universal for the rights to the movie, based the screenplay on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer," written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Judging by the uncanny resemblance between the first images coming out of "Oppenheimer" and the book's cover, it's a safe bet that Nolan will keep the source material close to the vest.

Nolan's casts are always stacked, each addition often more exciting than the last. "Oppenheimer" has been steadily gaining talent over the last several months, about two per COVID-19 variant — two more joined the project just last week. With Cillian Murphy in the lead role as the eponymous "Oppenheimer," Deadline reports that the latest to climb aboard is Jason Clarke ("Zero Dark Thirty"). The movie is set to drop in July of 2023, about two weeks before the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, with Universal will distributing theatrically worldwide. Production has already begun.