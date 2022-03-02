Greta Gerwig's Barbie Film Welcomes Ariana Greenblatt To The Dreamhouse

With every new casting announcement for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie, I get closer and closer to cracking the code and figuring out the plot details since Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach have been holding out on us. We know that Ryan Gosling will be playing Ken, and the duo will be joined by America Ferrera, Simu Liu, and Kate McKinnon in unnamed roles. (Don't worry, I've fantasy booked them all in their respective announcements.) Today's big casting news, admittedly, has thrown me for a loop. The live-action film from Warner Bros. is bringing the teenage performer Ariana Greenblatt to the Barbie Dreamhouse. Just as the other non-Barbie and Ken roles have gone unnamed and undescribed, Greenblatt is no different.

Greenblatt is absolutely a young talent to watch, cast alongside Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis as the infamous Tiny Tina in Eli Roth's upcoming film adaptation of the "Borderlands" video game series. She has also been featured in "In the Heights," "Bad Moms Christmas," "Love and Monsters," "Boss Baby: The Family Business," and was featured as Young Gamora in "Avengers: Infinity War."

As the first non-adult actor announced for the Barbie film, I have a sneaking suspicion that Greenblatt is going to be the protagonist in the Barbie World, a young girl learning lessons and going on adventures with Barbie and friends. Between Gerwig's history as a director and Robbie's LuckyChap production company highlighting oft-misunderstood women like in "I, Tonya," there's no way this is going to be a shallow Barbie movie.