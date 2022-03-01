Paramount Is The Latest Studio To Start Pulling Releases From Russia

Disney was the first of the major U.S. studios to show its support for Ukraine and condemn Russian president Vladimir Putin's invasion when it pulled all of its movies from Russia's release schedule, starting with Pixar's animated film "Turning Red" (which will stream as a Disney+ exclusive in the U.S.). Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures were quick to follow suit by halting the Russian debuts of their respective comic book superhero tentpoles "The Batman" and "Morbius," implying they may do the same with other movies over the months ahead, depending on how the invasion unfolds.

Given that Russia is among the bigger box office markets in the world, this is more than a performative gesture on the part of these studios and will come at a (very literal) cost to them in the form of ticket sales. At the same time, this will most likely have a far more direct impact on Russian movie fans and theater owners — many, if not the majority, of whom do not support their authoritarian leader's actions — than Putin and his government. That it to say, Hollywood can and should be doing more to aid Ukraine's people in their time of crisis.

So far, Disney is the only studio to confirm it is "working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees," on top of pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia until further notice. Warner Bros., Sony, and Paramount would be well-advised to do the same, as the financial hit they're taking (while meaningful) isn't enough on its own for such powerful organizations with deep pockets.