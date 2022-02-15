Uncharted Makes $21.5 Million Worldwide Ahead Of Domestic Opening

Although the Tom Holland-led "Uncharted" movie will not premiere in North America before February 18, 2022, the video game adaptation is already off to a solid start at the global box office, with $21.5 million in ticket sales. According to a report by Variety, "Uncharted" has had a big debut after opening in 15 overseas markets in the past weekend.

However, despite the staggering numbers, the critical consensus for "Uncharted" is mixed at best, as the film appears to follow the trend of yet-another video game adaptation that appears grand, but is ultimately hollow. It seems this adaptation has failed its (I must say, brilliant) source material with the filmmakers neglecting to add layers to its protagonist, Nathan Drake, and mostly resorting to markedly unfunny quips throughout (which sounds like the exact opposite of the games).

If you're curious to know more about "Uncharted," here's a detailed review of the film by /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui.

But now, back to the box-office numbers.